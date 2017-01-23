Man hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after, police said, he was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday night.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting, along the 2200 block of Northwest 103rd Street, at around around 9:15 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition..

Authorities do not have any information about the shooter.

