Man hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials, he was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was shot in the leg while he and another male victim were being robbed near Northwest 37th Street and 35th Avenue, at around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators said two armed subjects fed the scene on foot with about $400 in cash and a gold chain.

Paramedics transported the shooting victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said a van at the scene was also struck by the gunfire.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

