MEDLEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A man has been hospitalized after he was injured in an forklift accident in Medley.

Police said the man was driving a forklift when he fell off a ramp on Northwest 81st Place near 77th Street, Wednesday.

The man injured his leg and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.