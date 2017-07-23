Man hospitalized after being shot in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot, Sunday afternoon.

Police said the victim was shot outside Louie’s China near Northwest 27th Avenue and 179th Street in Miami Gardens.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

