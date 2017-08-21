Man hospitalized after attempted armed robbery in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been injured in what police believe was a robbery gone wrong.

Officials said the 60-year-old man was beaten up by an armed man along Northwest 140th Street and 27th Avenue in Opa-Locka, Monday.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The subject took off after the attack but a suspect was later tracked down and arrested.

