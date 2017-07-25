Man hit by freight train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been badly injured after he was hit by a freight train in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The man was struck near Northwest Fourth Street and Second Avenue, Tuesday.

He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police blocked off the scene to investigate, which led to big traffic delays in the area.

The scene has since been cleared and is now reopen.

