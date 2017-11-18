NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a man was found fatally shot inside a car in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene, along Northwest 10th Court and 81st Street, initially thinking this was a traffic accident.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators gathering evidence.

Officials said the victim’s body was found in a car with a shattered back window.

Police believe the man did not commit suicide.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

