Man found not guilty in murder of security guard

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jury found Nathaniel Payne-Collins not guilty, Monday, in the murder of a security guard in South Miami-Dade in 2013.

Payne-Collins and three others were accused of killing 50-year-old Robert Nelson as he patrolled Hidden Grove Apartments in August, 2013.

Nelson was robbed and shot nine times. He died on the scene.

Payne-Collins still faces prison time for the lesser charge of theft.

One of those three co-defendants, 31-year-old Gregory Lewis, pleaded guilty and is serving a 10-year prison term. He testified against Payne-Collins in court.

