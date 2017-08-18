Man found murdered in Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police suspect foul play in the case of a man found dead in a Miami Beach apartment.

The man’s body was found in an apartment building along Jefferson Street and Ninth Street, Thursday.

After the discovery, other residents in the area don’t feel safe.

“That could be me, that could be me,” said neighbor Lenia Duran. “I don’t know. Who did they killed? If it was a woman or what, but it could’ve been me.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.