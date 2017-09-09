MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities found a man dead inside a pickup truck that was wrapped around a tree in the Florida Keys, hours before Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, first responders patrolling the area during a lull in stormy conditions located the driver near 98th Street and U.S. 1, Saturday.

They then reported the crash scene to the sheriff’s office. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay had pulled regular patrols to ensure his employees’ safety but decided to lead a team to recover the body.

Officials were able to find a tow truck to remove the truck from the scene during a lull in the storm.

Investigators are withholding the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.

Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in the Keys, possibly as a Category 4 storm, by daybreak on Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash. It remains unknown whether or not it was weather-related.

