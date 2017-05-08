Man found dead in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - 7 Skyforce HD was over the scene after a man was found dead in Pompano Beach.

The man was found at a business on Copans Road, betwen the Turnpike and Powerline Road.

It is unclear exactly what happened, but Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators are now looking into it.

If you have any information on what may have happened, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.