NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video shows a man attacking a Northwest Miami-Dade homeowner moments before, officials said, he was struck and killed on State Road 112 trying to flee from police.

The homeowner, a U.S. Army vet, shared the footage that captured a gunman approaching him from behind, Thursday night, as he tried to get inside his home.

But the victim fought back. “He came too close, and I knocked the gun out of his hand,” said the homeowner. “We got in a little struggle, but he got it back, then he hauled buggy.”

The subject would later try to drive away from police on State Road 112. At one point, investigators said, he stopped his car and ran across three lanes of traffic. A taxi hit him, killing him.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.