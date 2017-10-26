Man fatally stabbed in attack while leaving party in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A party in Southwest Miami-Dade took a tragic turn, Saturday, leaving one man dead.

Alexander Restrepo, his brother Christopher and one other person went to a party in the area of Southwest 147th Street and 157th Avenue. They left the party just before 3 a.m., Saturday.

As they left, they were confronted by a group of men — more than a dozen, according to Christopher.

“They just attacked us all at once,” said Christopher.

Christopher and Alex eventually fought off the men, but the result was deadly. Alex was stabbed in the back, according to family members.

“He was killed,” said Alex’s mother, Amparo Restrepo. “He was killed. He was murdered.”

Christopher’s hand was also slashed during the altercation.

“They would’ve caught me, and it would’ve been me in the casket, me stabbed to death,” said Christopher. “But once again, like my brother always did all our lives, he was there for me. He was always saving me, and that’s one last save.”

Alex Restrepo’s family says they’ll never be the same without the loving, outgoing man they say lit up rooms, lived life to the fullest and was always there when needed.

“Alex is my older brother. He was a nuclear engineer at Turkey Point. Very educated, very smart, very professional. He taught me his best to be like him,” said Christopher. “He was a great friend, an even better family member, an amazing son, brother, an uncle. He just lifted everyone’s spirits up. He brought everyone together.”

Police say 24-year-old Edwin Rios is the killer. He appeared in Miami-Dade County Bond Court, charged with second degree murder and attempted murder.

The Restrepo family wants a conviction, and wants for the other men involved in the fatal attack to face the law, too.

“Our family’s just shattered. We just want justice for him,” said Alex’s sister, Natalie Restrepo. “We’ll never be the same.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.