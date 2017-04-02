Man fatally shot outside Pembroke Park nightclub; gunman at large

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for the gunman who, they said, opened fire outside of a nightclub in Pembroke Park, early Sunday, killing one man.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, someone discharged a firearm in the parking lot of The Polo Club, located on the corner of Southwest 65th Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, just after 7 a.m.

Detectives said at least one of the bullets struck 33-year-old Jeff Reveille.

A witness who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera said he rushed to the victim’s aid. He told 7News he did all he could to save him, using his military training.

“I was holding the entry wound and the exit wound with my hands, and then I took his shorts and tried holding more pressure on it, but it looked like it was too late,” said the witness.

Paramedics rushed Reveille to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died within an hour of the shooting. “I tried to help him. I tried,” said the witness.

Back at the scene of the shooting, 7News cameras captured the victim’s distraught mother moments after finding out her son had died. “Jeff got murdered,” screamed Marie Reveille.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators gathered evidence in the parking lot as they attempt to piece together the circumstances behind the shooting. “We don’t know why this man was killed,” said BSO spokesperson Gina Carter. “We don’t even know if he knew the killer, or if they were total strangers. Right now, it’s very early on.”

But for a devastated mother, answers will not bring her son back. “They shoot my son for nothing! My son didn’t do nothing,” she said.

Investigators said there were many people in the parking lot when the club closed at 7 a.m., so they are certain someone knows more about the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

