Man fatally shot near NW Miami-Dade park; gunman at large

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person who, they said, shot and killed a man near a Northwest Miami-Dade park, Sunday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting along the 8200 block of Northwest 13th Court, near Arcola Lakes Park, just after 10 a.m. They discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. Investigators identified him as 20-year-old Anthony Gilmores.

If you have any information on the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

