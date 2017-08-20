Man fatally shot in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was pronounced dead after he sustained a gunshot wound in Miami Beach, according to police.

Miami Beach Police found the victim while responding to reports of shots fired along the 1200 block of Collins Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The homicide is currently under investigation.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.