Man falls from 2nd floor balcony of BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man fell from the second floor balcony outside the BB&T Center during Wednesday night’s Florida Panther’s game, according to fire officials.

Sunrise Fire Rescue officials said the man fell about 20-25 feet around 9:15 p.m.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

His condition is unknown.

