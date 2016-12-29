Man faces judge after attempting to abduct several children

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man accused of trying to abduct several children faced a judge, Thursday.

Twenty-five-year-old Marshawn Andrews appeared before a judge after being charged with multiple crimes, including sexual battery on a minor, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

According to detectives, Andrews targeted young girls throughout Miami. Some of them were waiting at school bus stops.

Miami Police say the attempted abductions date back to August.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.