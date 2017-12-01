Man faces death for killing 2 men who responded to escort ad

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces a possible death sentence for killing two men who responded to his online ad offering his services as a male escort.

The Sun Sentinel reports that a jury found 33-year-old Peter Avsenew guilty Thursday of first-degree murder. The same panel will reconvene in January to decide whether he should be executed or serve life in prison. The vote must be unanimous for him to receive the death penalty.

Prosecutors say Avsenew killed 52-year-old Stephen Adams and 47-year-old Kevin Powell at their Wilton Manors home in December 2010. Investigators say Avsenew also stole their credit cards and their car. He then went to Polk County to visit his mother, who turned him in when she found out he was wanted by the police.

