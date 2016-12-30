Man electrocuted at Port Miami

PORT MIAMI (WSVN) — A man was rushed to the hospital after a scare at Port Miami, Friday morning.

According to rescue crews, the man was nearly electrocuted while standing near his work truck.

After he was shocked, crews rushed the man to the hospital in unknown condition.

7Skyforce flew over the scene around 7 a.m., as crews were loading the man into the back of an ambulance.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

