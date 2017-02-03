Man drives pickup truck on top of car to protect family, police say

OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — When the driver of a sedan confronted the driver of a pickup truck during a road rage incident in Ocala, Wednesday afternoon, the pickup’s driver made a quick decision to protect his family inside his vehicle.

According to FOX 13, a Toyota Camry wound up underneath a Ford F-150, and its driver was arrested in the case.

Ocala Police said 53-year-old Adalberto Aponte was driving his Toyota Camry recklessly and tailgating the Ford F-150 with an 18-year-old man, his girlfriend and their baby inside.

Once they reached an intersection, Aponte got out of his Camry, approached the pickup truck, and began throwing punches at the driver through the driver’s open window.

When the punching started, the driver’s girlfriend tried to threaten Aponte, police said.

“She decided she would have an outburst, saying, ‘We have a gun in the truck,’ thinking that would cause him to leave,” said Sgt. Cynthia Barnes of Ocala Police.

But this plan backfired, and Aponte threatened to shoot the man with his own gun.

When Aponte told them he was going to grab his gun inside of his car, the 18-year-old father threw his pickup truck in reverse, over Aponte’s Camry.

Officers arrested Aponte and charged him with battery and criminal mischief. He has since bonded out jail.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.