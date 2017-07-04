Man drives car with propane tanks into ex-girlfriend’s apartment

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) – Several people are displaced after a man drove his car filled with propane tanks into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

According to police, the car had four propane tanks inside, which caused the Fort Pierce apartment building to catch fire, Tuesday.

Neighbors watched in horror as their building went up in flames.

Pablo Toledo was able to help an older resident escape the burning building. “You can kind of see where that burnt area is at. I had to run up and grab her from that area and rushed up,” he said. “I put her over here by the grass and I went over to try to help with the car, but at that time, no fire extinguisher was getting it out.”

Police said the crash may have happened after an argument between the 31-year-old driver and his ex-girlfriend.

The Red Cross is now assisting the 18 people who were displaced.

