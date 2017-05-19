Man, dog shot during armed home invasion in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two armed men, who stormed into a Miramar home overnight, shooting one person and a dog.

According to Miramar Police, officers responded to a call of a home invasion along the 1600 block of Acapulco Dr, around 12:30 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said two armed men in ski masks and all black clothing forced their way inside the home through a back door that was unsecured.

There were two women, a man and a dog inside the home at the time of the break-in. They told police the men stormed in demanding money.

Police said one of the suspects shot the man through a door. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The dog, who was also shot by one of the suspects is expected to be OK.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

