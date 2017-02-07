Man disguised as construction worker steals 14-foot trailer

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEAS, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man dressed as a construction worker stealing a 14-foot trailer in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

According to police, the thief cut open a lock to a fenced construction site and hitched the trailer to his pickup truck, before driving off.

The robbery happened along Pine Avenue, near Poinciana Street, on Dec. 25.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.