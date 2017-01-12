Man dies in hospital after Oakland Park shooting

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died, Thursday, as a result of a shooting in Oakland Park.

According to police, 21-year-old Michael Jean Charles was shot after a fight led to gunfire near Northwest Eighth Terrace just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Charles was pronounced dead a day later while at a nearby hospital.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.