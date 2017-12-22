Man dies after shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man died after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was shot and killed in a parking lot near Northwest 167th Street and 57th Avenue.

Investigators identified him as 23-year-old Daniel Tineo.

Police have not provided further details about what may have led to the shooting or any information about a gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.