MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for the fatal stabbing of a man in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim was found inside his car with multiple stab wounds near Northwest 10th Street and 54th Street, Saturday morning.

Paramedics rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He died shortly after.

Police said they will release the victim’s name after they have notified next of kin.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

