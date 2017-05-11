Man dies after crashing into hydrant, sucked into hole

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly Florida man is dead after getting sucked into a hole created by a damaged fire hydrant.

Florida Today reports that 89-year-old Robert Dreyer of Melbourne struck the hydrant with his car in a Viera neighborhood Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the man got out of his vehicle as water spewed from the hydrant. He was quickly washed under the car and into a hole flooded by the pressurized water flow.

FHP says witnesses rushed over and managed to pull Dreyer out of the hole. Brevard County Fire Rescue crews arrived and took Dreyer to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say Dreyer may have also suffered a medical incident right before the crash.

FHP troopers continue to investigate.

