Man dies after being struck with machete and hit by cars in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation has begun after a man was killed after he was struck by a machete, before wandering into traffic and then being hit by two cars in Miami.

It all happened early Thursday, near a Valero Gas Station along Northwest 36th Street and 32nd Avenue.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, where the victim’s body could be seen lying in the street, covered by a tarp.

Surveillance video captured the moment the man was struck by one of the vehicles. Another car also stuck the victim. However, the driver of the second car remained on scene until help arrived.

“A victim was found on the floor, and he was later run over by another vehicle, so we’re trying to figure out how this person died,” said Miami Police officer Yelitza Cedano.

According to police, it began when the driver of a red car carrier went into the gas station at around 5 a.m. Moments later, an altercation broke out between the driver and a customer.

“The gentleman inside of the gas station was believed to step out, pick up a machete, and possibly, striking the gentleman that had arrived in the truck,” Cedano said.

The victim stumbled into the street where he later died.

Police are now working to determine what exactly caused the man’s demise. “We’re trying to investigate whether the victim that is currently deceased was struck by the machete, if they got involved into a fight, or if he just ran out into traffic and got hit by a car,” Cedano said.

A customer, who didn’t want to show her face, said she arrived moments after the incident to a bloody scene. “What happened? What’s going on?’ because it was not just on the door, it was on the ground too.”

Police are now searching for the driver of the car that kept going and the person who struck the victim with a machete.

If you have any information on this death, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.