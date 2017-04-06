Man denied $100,000 jackpot because woman pushed the button

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Next time your friend or significant other asks if they can give it a try at a slot machine that you’ve supplied money for, think again — they could end up leaving with your $100,000 jackpot.

According to the Miami Herald, on Jan. 31, gambler Jan Flato supplied the money that went into the Double Top Dollar slot machine at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Fort Lauderdale. The Double Top Dollar machine requires $50 a spin for a shot at the $100,000 jackpot.

At one point, he let his friend, 35-year-old Marina Medvedeva Navarro, push the button.

Then, suddenly, lights flashed and the pay line showed that he had won the $100,000 jackpot… or so he thought.

Once managers of the casino analyzed the video, it showed that Navarro started the slot wheels rolling, which made her the rightful winner of the jackpot.

Not only did Flato lose the cash he supplied into the machine, but to add insult to injury, he has barely heard from Navarro since she walked out that night with a $50,000 check and another 50 grand in cash. That night, she even asked armed security to keep an eye on Flato as she walked out.

Flato told the Herald that it all started when he met up with Navarro, with whom he frequently played slots, in the center bar of the casino. Then, the duo headed to the Hard Rock high-roller room, where he put money into the slot machine.

“Push the button for good luck,” Flato said he told Navarro just before the jackpot hit.

But Navarro told the Herald a different version of the events. She said that she herself placed $400 into the machine, and then even offered to give Flato a portion of the win, but he didn’t take it.

She declined further comment.

Weeks later, she allegedly sent Flato a text message asking, “Still hate me?” He responded, “How could you do that to me?” And her response? “I miss you.”

According to the Herald, he is still furious about what happened. But now, he has an important consumer message for other slot players: Don’t let anyone else push your buttons.

“I want everybody to know what happened so it won’t happen to them,” said Flato. “I’ve played slots all over the country and never had a problem like that. Even the people handing out the money said, ‘This isn’t right.'”

Seminole spokesman Gary Bitner said the tribe keeps gambler information confidential. However, he did state that the casino simply followed the rules created long before there was even gambling in Florida, which is that “the pusher of the button is the winner of the loot.”

Frank Legato, editor of Global Gaming Business magazine, explained that the rule is universal. “Pressing the spin button is really the act of making the wager,” he said.

According to Flato, lawyers agreed.

“No one would take the case,” Flato said. “That jackpot money is long gone.”

Flato is an experienced gambler who moved to Aventura about a year ago from Las Vegas to take care of his 88-year-old mother, according to the Herald. He first met Navarro at the high-roller room at Gulfstream Park in 2015.

