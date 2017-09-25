MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for fatally gunning down a man in Miami, early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting along Northeast 70th Street and Second Avenue, at around 2 a.m.

Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived minutes later and pronounced the victim dead.

Investigators have not provided further details about the shooting or a gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

