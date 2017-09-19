Man cut on face by machete during fight in bank parking lot

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 70-year-old Florida man is accused of cutting a man in the face with a machete during a fight in the parking lot of a bank.

The fight happened Monday morning outside the Bank of America in DeLand.

According to a police report, Arland Hubbard was waiting in his car when officers arrived at the scene. They found George Dominguez with a large cut on his head. Dominguez told police Hubbard also hit him with his car. So he banged on the man’s window. Hubbard got out and a fight started.

Police said Hubbard got a machete from his car and cut Dominguez.

Dominguez told police he didn’t want to press charges, but Hubbard was arrested on an aggravated battery charge. Records don’t list a lawyer for him.

