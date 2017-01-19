Man convicted of beating Fort Lauderdale homeless man to death gets new trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man convicted of a brutal beating is getting a new trial.

According to police, surveillance video captured Thomas Daughtery fatally beating Norris Gaynor, a homeless man, with a bat, back in January of 2006. Daughtery and two friends attacked Gaynor who was sleeping on a bench in Fort Lauderdale.

The state supreme court ruled, Thursday, that the jury who found him guilty was given flawed instructions.

In 2008, he was convicted of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

His sentence was later reduced to 40 years since he was a minor during the time of the crime.

