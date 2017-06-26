Man charged with grand theft after stealing boat

DAYTONA BEACH (WSVN) – A stolen boat washed onto shore without a soul on board in Daytona Beach.

The 32 foot boat was going full throttle when it washed ashore Saturday morning with no one at the helm, according to witnesses.

“The boat was still running, the motor was kicking up water. [The lifeguard] didn’t go on there immediately until a few more got there, but when [the lifeguards] got on they said there was nobody on board,” said witness Sean Stephens.

Lifeguards from Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue thought the driver had fallen overboard, but the theory was ruled out after a search was conducted.

Police found a pair of pants and a wallet belonging to Jonathan Race discarded on the boat. Race was then arrested and charged with burglary.

Investigators said Race stole the boat from a marina where it was left to undergo repairs.

Once the suspect was arrested, traffic had to be stopped so the vessel could be lifted before rising tides pushed it into deeper waters.

“I’ve never seen them do that before. I never have; it was really cool,” said witness Sue Barnes.

Race is being held on an $8,500 bond. He was charged with burglary and grand theft.

