Man charged with first degree murder in Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested, Thursday, and charged with first degree murder after a deadly shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police said 29-year-old Stevens Jean approached 57-year-old Richard Pierce at around 2:45 a.m. at 435 North Andrews Ave. and then shot him several times before fleeing the scene.

FLPD and Fort Lauderdale fire rescue arrived shortly after and Pierce was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Jean was arrested soon after thanks to tips from witnesses on the scene.

Fort Lauderdale police are urging witnesses with additional information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

