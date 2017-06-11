Man charged in Hialeah road rage incident caught on camera

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man caught on cellphone video fighting with another driver in the middle of a busy Hialeah roadway, Friday evening, is facing a serious charge for the road rage incident, but he said there’s more to the story than the video suggests.

According to Hialeah Police, the incident took place along the 1200 block of 49th Street, at around 6 p.m.

The cellphone video shows 24-year-old Hector Herrera getting out of the car and striking 50-year-old Jairo Linarte with a baseball bat. A struggle ensued between both men as they grapple and Linarte grabbed the bat from Herrera’s hands. The men continued to exchange blows as they moved across traffic lanes, causing motorists to swerve in order to avoid hitting them.

In the end, Herrera would be charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The 24-year-old, however, said the charge does not reflect what happened. “I just want to say that I am not an aggressive person,” he said. “My intention was not to hit him with the bat or nothing like that.”

Herrera said the incident began after a blocked lane change. Words were then exchanged between both men.

“As everybody can see, the situation escalated quick,” he said.

Herrera said the situation spiraled out of control after Linarte hit his car. “Almost hitting me. That was when I freaked out,” he said. “My instinct was to grab the bat and go over.”

Police said Herrera smashed Linarte’s window and hit him in the shoulder.

Herrera admitted there was a physical altercation. “It wasn’t a big fight, but it was a fight,” he said.

Authorities indicated Herrera is the one to blame, something he said is unjust. “They throw all the charge on me,” he said.

Herrera said he is now afraid he will lose his job. Meanwhile, he said, his car is a mess. “I’ve got damage in my door,” he said as he showed 7News his vehicle.

He is facing a serious felony charge. “It’s really bad right now for everybody,” he said.

Speaking with 7News over the phone, Linarte said he will share his side of the story after he gets off work, Sunday night.

