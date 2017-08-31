Man charged in 27 vehicle burglaries in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to more than two dozen vehicle burglaries, including a police cruiser, in Miami Shores, and they are asking for the community’s help to track down his accomplices.

Trayon Goodman was taken into custody and has been charged in 27 burglaries. “It’s a very big deal,” said Miami Shores Detective Kerry Turner. “Approximately twenty-something cases. That’s a lot of cases, 20 in one night.”

According to investigators, three males caught on surveillance video scoping out cars, July 23, are responsible for the string of burglaries. “They walked down the alley, the three of them together, and just started trying door [handles],” said Turner. “In some cases they even took it upon themselves to break windows.”

The burglaries left behind smashed windows and upset residents. “I’m just grateful that nobody got hurt and they didn’t try to get into my home or anything like that,” said one woman who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

Turner said the trio even broke into a police cruiser. “Burglarizing, generally speaking, vehicles is one thing, but burglarizing police vehicles is a whole other animal, and that tells me that they’re very brazen,” he said.

Now the search is on for the two other men caught on camera. “We take that very seriously, and to put it quite simply, we will chase you to the ends of the Earth to solve this case,” said Turner.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

