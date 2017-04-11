Man charged for recording woman undressing at Kendall tanning salon

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of making a video of a naked woman at a tanning salon is now being charged.

Thirty-six-year-old Javier Sotomayor was charged with one count of video voyeurism, Tuesday morning.

According to police, Sotomayor used a cellphone to record a woman undressing herself inside a private tanning booth at Zoom Tan in Kendall, a tanning salon located near Southwest 124th Street and 137th Avenue.

Police said his cellphone was used as evidence.

