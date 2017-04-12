Man charged for groping teen at Dolphin Mall released

SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida man accused of grabbing and groping a teenage girl at Dolphin Mall has been released from jail.

Thirty-one-year-old Kevin Sean McDonald was released, Wednesday, on his own recognizance after being charged with battery for inappropriately grabbing a 14-year-old’s behind and attempting to get away.

He was also ordered by a Miami-Dade judge to stay away from the teenage victim.

The teenager said she was inside the mall when McDonald touched her and fled.

Mall security was immediately notified of the incident and chased after him. Police were called to the scene shortly after and were able to arrest McDonald.

Police said McDonald has a history of targeting teens. “Apparently, he had just been released from jail in Broward County for doing the same thing,” said City of Sweetwater spokesperson Sandy Antonio.

