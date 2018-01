MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man arrested after he jumped the perimeter fence at Miami International Airport, Monday, has been charged.

Miami-Dade Police said the 41-year-old was charged with unlawful entry after he jumped the fence and ran through several runways.

No flights were affected and no injuries were reported.

