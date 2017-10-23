DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, attempted to break into a business in Dania Beach.

Surveillance video shows the subject exiting a white SUV before, investigators said, he tried to force the door open at Valy Marine, located near Anglers Avenue and Stirling Road, Oct. 8.

Police said the door was damaged, but he was unable to enter.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.