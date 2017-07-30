Man caught on camera taking Yorkie outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida is desperate to get their precious Yorkie back, hours after a surveillance camera captured a man taking the pet from in front of their home.

Northwest Miami-Dade resident Maria Moreno is seeking the safe return of her dog Rarity. “[I want] for this to not happen again. That’s intruding on someone property and on a child’s dog,” she said.

Moreno said she wants justice after, she said, someone took advantage of a defenseless animal, Sunday morning. “I let my little Yorkie out to go to the restroom, but she dug a hole and she went outside for a couple of minutes,” she said. “When I went to call her to come back in, she wasn’t there.”

Rarity had escaped into the front yard through a hole under the fence.

When Moreno couldn’t find the 3-year-old dog, she began looking around the neighborhood. “I spoke to an elderly couple at the park, and they told me a gray SUV came and took her,” she said. “They just came and took her.”

The homeowner then took a look at the surveillance video from a camera outside her home. “So we started with our neighbor looking at the cameras,” said Moreno. “It looks like he drove past and came back and just acted natural and just stepped into our yard and just took her.”

The footage clearly captured a man picking up the small dog, just after 9:30 a.m. Moreno has since posted the video on Facebook in hopes of tracking that man down and finding her dog.

“He just went in with the purpose of stealing my dog, because it’s a Yorkie and it’s a valuable dog,” she said. “They are not even going to bother even paying attention to the fliers I’ve been putting out all day.”

Rarity is an expensive breed but is a priceless member of Moreno’s family. “If anybody knows this person or recognizes him please call me,” she said. “Me and my daughter, we miss our dog, and we just really want her back. That’s all we want, her back.”

Moreno said the man in the video was bald and was sporting a black beard. According to what she saw in the video, he was driving a gray Nissan Rogue. If you recognize him, please call police.

