Man caught on camera stealing church donation box

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera breaking into a place of worship in West Palm Beach.

According to police, he went to Holy Name Catholic Church, located at 345 S. Military Trail, and took a donation box full of money.

If you have any information on this man, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

