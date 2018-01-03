Man caught on camera stealing $60,000 worth of electronics at Bayside Marketplace

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a burglar who stole $60,000 worth of merchandise from a Bayside Marketplace store.

According to police, the burglar shattered the front window of the Downtown Miami store on Dec. 27 while it was closed.

The man took several expensive items, including Apple products, Go-Pro cameras and other smart watches.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.