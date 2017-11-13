Man busted for child porn possession in Hollywood

Police arrested a South Florida man for child pornography.

After a months-long investigation, 23-year-old Christopher Reynoso was busted last week when police said they found nearly 200 sexually explicit files in a Dropbox account under his name.

According to officials, the children shown ranged in age from just 2 years old to 12 years old.

Officials traced the IP address to a Hollywood apartment near South 26th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Reynoso is being held on $90,000 bond for several charges involving the possession of child pornography.

