Man breaks window, burglarizes Key Largo business

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for help in finding the person who burglarized a Key Largo business.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released several photos of the suspect as he broke into a Key Largo business the day after Christmas.

The man broke a window and took several items before taking off.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

