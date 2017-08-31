Man behind bars after allegedly decapitating aunt

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of decapitating his aunt is behind bars.
According to Hialeah Police, detectives arrested Edwin Roberto Ramirez-Mejia, Thursday morning.
On Monday, an employee at Waste Connections found a human body in a Hialeah trash dump, near 43rd Street and Northwest 37th Court.
Police said Ramirez-Mejia got into a dispute with his aunt regarding living in another country.
Ramirez-Mejia has been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.