Man behind bars after allegedly decapitating aunt

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of decapitating his aunt is behind bars.

According to Hialeah Police, detectives arrested Edwin Roberto Ramirez-Mejia, Thursday morning.

On Monday, an employee at Waste Connections found a human body in a Hialeah trash dump, near 43rd Street and Northwest 37th Court.

Police said Ramirez-Mejia got into a dispute with his aunt regarding living in another country.

Ramirez-Mejia has been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

