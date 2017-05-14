Man beaten in Ocean Drive brawl caught on camera

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fists flew in the heart of South Beach, Saturday night, as a man was brutally beaten in a brawl that spilled into the middle of Ocean Drive.

Video of the public beatdown shows a group of men chasing down a man, apparently around Ninth Street and Ocean Drive.

The attackers are seen catching their victim on the packed street. Fists and feet flailing, they are then seen pummeling him repeatedly, pulling him off the sidewalk and into traffic.

The violent footage stunned passers-by along Ocean Drive who saw it for the first time on Sunday. “Are they jumping him? Oh, my gosh,” said one woman.

The video left visitor Davida Walker dumbfounded. “Were all these men adults, because you are all jumping on just one person,” she said. “What did he do to deserve it? It’s not fair.”

Miami resident Humberto Ruiz said it’s incidents like this brawl that give South Florida a bad name. “All over the world, people want to come here, and then you see stuff like that and it’s a shame,” he said.

By the time it was over, the victim is seen lying motionless on the ground in the middle of the street, as onlookers finally rush in to render aid.

Tourist Darryn Melerine said he understands why witnesses may hesitate before intervening. “Innocent bystanders don’t wanna get involved in an altercation like that because they may find themselves injured, and these days you just never know,” he said. “It could have escalated to even more than just a physical altercation.”

Another witness captured cellphone video of the aftermath, as an ambulance and Miami Beach responded to the scene.

South Beach visitors on Sunday night said they want to know what was done to track the people seen beating down the victim. “I wanna know if that person is OK. Then, if they are OK, the police need to find out all the people who jumped him, because that’s not OK,” said Walker.

The condition of the victim in the video is unclear.

A spokesperson for Miami Beach Police told 7News he wasn’t aware of any fight that had taken place on Ocean Drive on Saturday, but they will be looking into it.

