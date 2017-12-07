Man attempting to rob Weston Walgreens foiled by clerk’s stare-down

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - It’s a robbery fail that was all caught on camera.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says an armed robber attempted to hold up a Walgreens store in Weston, only to encounter a clerk who decided to not cooperate.

Surveillance cameras showed the suspect walking into the Walgreens at 1751 Bonaventure Blvd. on the afternoon of Dec. 4.

The man is seen grabbing candy and ice cream before approaching the register. While the employee rang up the items, the suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

Rather than give into his demands, the employee simply stared back at him. The robber made his demands again, but the clerk stood still.

That’s when the thief grabbed the shopping bag and fled the store without any money.

Deputies believe the same person may be responsible for similar robberies throughout the county. BSO describes the suspect as a man in his 20s, approximately 5’9″ and weighing about 150 pounds. He wore a red Columbia hoodie and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Det. Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

