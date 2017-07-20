Man attacks teen with knife, leaves behind bag of selfies

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a man who attacked a teenage girl with a knife and then left behind a bag of selfies.

According to police, the incident took place Sunday when the 17-year-old victim as walking near the 6700 block of Harding Avenue in Miami Beach. Police said the girl was approached by a man with a knife. The man told the girl, “You are pretty. Come home with me.”

The girl then said she would call police, scaring off the man. However, the man left behind a plastic bag containing selfies of himself.

Miami Beach Police said they have identified the man and his arrest is imminent.

However, the incident has left residents in the area shocked.

“He wanted to be caught, he wanted to be in your news,” said one man when asked why the culprit would leave behind a bad of selfies. “He wanted to be remembered for this stupid thing he did. Some people are just out of their mind, so what are you going to do about it?”

A woman said, “I feel bad because I have one daughter that’s 18 years old, and she’s working, she’s around.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

